Dutch Senate approves law ensuring night-time curfew stays

The Dutch Senate on Friday backed emergency legislation submitted by the government to maintain a night-time coronavirus curfew after a court ruled earlier in the week that the measure lacked legal justification.

Passed by a 45-13 vote, it ensures that one of the government's key strategies to contain the virus will remain in place after being shot down by a district court on Tuesday.

