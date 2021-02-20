Left Menu

Punjab CM Amarinder likely to skip NITI Aayog meet chaired by PM Modi today

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is unlikely to attend Saturday's meeting of the Niti Aayog's governing council to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 09:11 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 09:11 IST
Punjab CM Amarinder likely to skip NITI Aayog meet chaired by PM Modi today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is unlikely to attend Saturday's meeting of the Niti Aayog's governing council to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said. "Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will not attend the NITI Aayog meeting today. He is indisposed, State Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal will attend the meeting instead," said the sources.

The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the agenda of the meeting includes deliberations on agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development, service delivery at the grassroots level and health and nutrition.

The Governing Council presents a platform to discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental and federal issues. It comprises PM Modi, Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories (UTs), with Legislators and Lieutenant Governors of other UTs, PMO said.

The sixth meeting will witness the entry of Ladakh for the first time, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as Union Territory. This time, other UTs headed by administrators have also been invited to join, read the release.

The meeting will also be attended by the ex-officio members of the Governing Council, Union Ministers, Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, Members and CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, and other senior officials of the Government of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Denmark man gets four months in prison for coughing at policeDenmarks Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced a man to four months imprisonment for coughing at two police officers while shoutin...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. No return Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal familyPrince Harry and his wife Meghan have made a final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Japan PM won G7 unanimous support for holding Olympics this summerJapanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday Group of Seven leaders gave unanimous support for his bid to hol...

Taiwan grants emergency authorisation for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Taiwans government on Saturday granted emergency use authorisation for AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine, with shots expected to be administered at soon as within seven days of arrival. In December, Taiwan said it had agreed to buy almost 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021