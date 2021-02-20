Left Menu

Five Pakistani soldiers killed by terrorists in Balochistan province

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 20-02-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 14:15 IST
At least five Pakistani soldiers were killed and two others injured when suspected terrorists carried out attacks through remote-controlled bombs in two separate areas in the restive Balochistan province.

The attacks targetting Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers took place on Thursday on the outskirts of Quetta and in a remote area of Kohlu district.

The first attack took place in the Bypass area outside Quetta when a remote-controlled bomb fixed to a motorcycle was detonated near a Frontier Corps (FC) convoy in which a soldier was killed and two others injured, security officials said.

The explosion took place near a vehicle of the FC, which was on patrol duty.

In the second attack in the remote Kahan area of Kohlu district, terrorists attacked an FC check post late at night in which four soldiers were killed.

"The armed men opened indiscriminate firing on the check-post from where soldiers also retaliated." Terrorists and separatists in the province which is the hub of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) activities have stepped up attacks on security personnel in recent days.

On February 15, a similar armed attack on an FC check post in the remote area of Kuch a soldier killed a soldier and injured others.

