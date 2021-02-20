Left Menu

Russian court rejects Kremlin critic Navalny's appeal against jail term

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-02-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 14:49 IST
Russian court rejects Kremlin critic Navalny's appeal against jail term

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Saturday lost his appeal against what he said was a politically motivated decision to jail him for nearly three years.

A Moscow court did however shorten his original jail term by six weeks. The original term was 3.5 years but, with the amount of time he has already spent under house arrest taken into account, amounted to around two years and eight months.

Navalny was jailed on Feb. 2 for allegedly violating parole, charges he has dismissed as politically motivated.

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh CM urges Rajnath to set up army base in Bilaspur early

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday urged the Ministry of Defence MoDto expedite the process of setting up the proposed Army cantonment in the Chakarbhata area of Bilaspur district in the state, an official said.In a lett...

Bangladeshi national held with fake documents in Mumbai's Malwani

The anti-terror cell of Malwani Police have arrested a Bangladeshi national from Malwani who had allegedly entered India illegally. Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP S. Chaitanya, PRO, Mumbai Police on Saturday told ANI that the police had ...

6 year jail for two Iraqi Kurdish journalists is unfair, says Committee to Protect Journalists

The sentencing of Iraqi Kurdish journalists Sherwan Sherwani and Guhdar Zebari to six years in jail for jeopardising Kurdish national security is unfair and disproportionate, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists CPJ. The duo jo...

Argentine health minister resigns amid vaccine scandal

President Alberto Fernandez removed Argentinas health minister Friday after a well-known local journalist said he had been given a coronavirus vaccination preferentially after requesting one from the minister. The president instructed his c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021