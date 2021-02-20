Russian court rejects Kremlin critic Navalny's appeal against jail term

Russian court rejects Kremlin critic Navalny's appeal against jail termReuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-02-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 14:49 IST
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Saturday lost his appeal against what he said was a politically motivated decision to jail him for nearly three years.
A Moscow court did however shorten his original jail term by six weeks. The original term was 3.5 years but, with the amount of time he has already spent under house arrest taken into account, amounted to around two years and eight months.
Navalny was jailed on Feb. 2 for allegedly violating parole, charges he has dismissed as politically motivated.
