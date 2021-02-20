Left Menu

Delhi HC to resume physical hearings from March 15

After operating virtually for around a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi High Court on Saturday ordered all its benches to hold physical hearings on a daily basis from March 15.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 15:19 IST
Delhi HC to resume physical hearings from March 15
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After operating virtually for around a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi High Court on Saturday ordered all its benches to hold physical hearings on a daily basis from March 15. The court stated, "all the Courts of Joint Registrars (Judicial) shall continue to hold courts as per the existing arrangement up to 12.03.2021 and shall hold regular physical courts, on a daily basis, with effect from March 15, 2021".

The Court may, in exceptional cases, permit any of the parties and/or their Counsel to join the proceedings through video conferencing, subject to the availability of requisite infrastructure. "It is expected that the Advocates, litigants and other visitors to this Court strictly adhere to the norms of social distancing and all other Covid-19 protocols, guidelines, directions, etc. issued by the Government of India, Government of NCT of Delhi and this Court from time to time," the Court said.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court in an official statement said that all the district courts of Delhi to hold hearing physically on an alternate day basis and continue to take up the matters through 'video conferencing' on non-physical days from January 18. The official statement also said that 11 benches of Delhi High Court will hold physical court while the rest will take matter via video-conferencing in view of the decline in the intensity of spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital.

Earlier, Full Court has also ordered that 11 Benches of Delhi High Court including two Division Benches, three Single-benches of Civil Side, three Single-benches of Criminal Side and three Original Jurisdiction of Civil shall hold physical Courts with effective from January 18, 2021, while the remaining Benches shall continue to take up the matters through Video Conferencing as per the roster to be notified on the website of this Court. Last year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the high court on March 25 had restricted its functioning along with district courts till April 14 and then it shifted slowly to the video conferencing-based hearings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 7-Diverse Myanmar protesters unite in opposition to coup

Opponents of Myanmars coup took to the streets again on Saturday with members of ethnic minorities, poets, and transport workers among those demanding an end to military rule and the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others. Pr...

HostGator vs DreamHost 2021:Which web host is the best?

Disclosure This content is reader-supported, which means if you click on some of our links that we may earn a commission.Whether you already own a website or are just getting started online, you must choose a reliable web hosting provider t...

'Bengal wants its own daughter': TMC launches poll slogan

The Trinamool Congress onSaturday launched its slogan for the upcoming assemblyelections -- Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye, adding to theshrill insider vs outsider debate while portraying ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee as the daughter of Bengal....

NITI Aayog meet: MP CM talks about steps taken for agri sector

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday told Prime Minister NarendraModi that the agricultural scenario of the state has beentransformed through floriculture, horticulture and bee-farming, a government official said.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021