Kremlin, after Navalny appeal loss, says his political future is not its concern

The political future of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is none of the Kremlin's business, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said on Saturday.

Navalny earlier on Saturday lost his appeal against what he said was a politically motivated decision to jail him for nearly three years. A Moscow court did however shorten his original jail term by six weeks.

"It is absolutely none of our business," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on Navalny's political future after the decision.

