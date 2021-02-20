Left Menu

India's time-tested relationship with Maldives poised to take quantum jump: Jaishankar

PTI | Male | Updated: 20-02-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 17:44 IST
India's time-tested relationship with Maldives poised to take quantum jump: Jaishankar
Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar Image Credit: ANI

India's time-tested relationship with the Maldives is poised to take a quantum jump, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday as he held talks with his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid and discussed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and handed over 100,000 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the country.

The two ministers discussed COVID-19 recovery, various projects being undertaken under Indian assistance, and cooperation in multilateral platforms.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on the first leg of his two-nation tour that will also take him to Mauritius, handed over 100,000 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the Foreign Minister and Health Minister Kerafa Naseem.

''Our time-tested relationship is posed today for a quantum jump, scaling new heights,'' Jaishankar said.

He said the Maldives enjoys a central position in Prime Minister Narendra Modi'sNeighbourhood First Policy.

''India's first and largest COVID-19 vaccine support was given to the Maldives. It is the first country where India-made vaccines landed,'' he said.

He said India has looked beyond post-COVID economic recovery and India's air travel bubble with the Maldives contributed significantly in reviving the tourism sector.

''An extraordinarily deep partnership reaffirmed. Comprehensive talks with FM @abdulla_shahid. Deeply appreciate our close cooperation during Covid. Agreed to look beyond at post-pandemic economic recovery, Jaishankar tweeted after the talks.

He was received at Velana International Airport by his Maldivian counterpart Shahid, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ahmed Khaleel, Foreign Secretary Abdul Gafoor Mohamed, and Maldivian High Commissioner to India Hussain Niyaz, Maldivian media reported.

Jaishankar is visiting the Maldives at the invitation of Shahid. It is his second official visit to the Maldives, following his visit to attend the 5th Indian Ocean Conference in 2019.

According to the Maldivian Foreign Ministry, Jaishankar, during his visit, will inaugurate some projects undertaken with Indian grant assistance and witness the exchange of several agreements and MoUs between the two countries.

In the Maldives, Jaishankar will call on President Solih and have substantive discussions with the ministers for defense, finance, economic development and planning, and infrastructure, the MEA said in a statement.

Jaishankar will also call on Speaker Mohamed Nasheed and meet with other political leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NITI Aayog meet:TN urges Centre to declare Godavari-Cauvery river link plan a national project

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday urged the Centre to declare the Godavari-Cauvery river link initiative as a national project and said if it was done, it would benefit people in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.Sp...

Tennis-Brady leaves Melbourne convinced a Grand Slam is within reach

Twelve months ago the thought of winning a Grand Slam would have appeared as far-fetched as a trip to Mars for Jennifer Brady but the Australian Open campaign taught the American that a major title was well within her reach. The 22nd-seeded...

Delhi court reserves order for Jan 23 on Disha Ravi's bail application

A Delhi Court on Saturday reserved its order for January 23 on the bail application of Disha Ravi, who was sent on Friday to judicial custody for three days in relation with the toolkit case. Disha Ravi told the court through her advocate S...

COVID-19 outbreak to affect 2021 as well, says health expert

An epidemiology and communicablediseases expert has predicted that the COVID-19 outbreak couldbe around all through 2021.Speaking during a panel discussion on a Marathi newschannel, Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, former Head Scientist ofEpidemiolog...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021