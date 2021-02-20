UP: Jeweller's wife found dead, thieves loot valuables from her home

A jeweller's wife was found dead at home here in a suspected case of murder after robbers decamped with cash and jewellery worth several lakh rupees, police said on Saturday.

The incident that sent shockwaves in the area took place on Friday and came to light when the victim's sister-in-law came to visit her house in Sarojnagar Colony under Kuwarsi police station.

Police said the victim Kanchan Verma (50) was alone in the house when the criminals managed to enter the house. When the police arrived at the scene later, the victim was found lying dead inside her bathroom which was full of fumes from a gas-operated geyser.

Initial reports suggest that the victim had died due to the poisonous fumes which had leaked out after the gas pipe had been ripped out. The bathroom door was bolted from outside which suggested that the killers had locked her inside leaving her to die of suffocation, according to family members.

Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G told reporters on Saturday that the exact cause of the death would only be established after preliminary investigations, including post-mortem are conducted.

The victim's husband is a prominent jeweller of the city. The woman's two daughters and son are married and stay separately.

