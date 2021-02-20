Left Menu

Karnataka makes negative RT-PCR report mandatory for people coming from Maharashtra

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-02-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 20:34 IST
The Karnataka government onSaturday mandated a negative RT-PCR certificate that is notolder than 72 hours for those arriving in the state byflights, buses, trains and personal transport fromMaharashtra, following the recent spike in COVID cases there.

The report shall be verified at the time of boardingby airline staff, a circular issued by the Additional ChiefSecretary Department of Health and Family Welfare JawaidAkhtar said.

For those travelling by bus, tickets shall be issuedon production of negative RT-PCR report or shall be checked bythe bus conductor while boarding of those who have bookedtickets online, etc.

In trains, the TTEs shall check the report, it said,adding that a random check of the testing reports from thepersons arriving at the tollgates /point of entry shall bemade for those coming by personal transport.

''All those arriving from Maharashtra and checkinginto hotels, resorts, hostels, homestays, dormitories, etc.

shall compulsorily produce a negative RT-PCR certificate thatis not older than 72 hours,'' the circular said.

It said owners of these places should ensure that theoccupants produce negative RT-PCR certificates.

Listing the guidelines that needs to be followed,the circular said those who have arrived from Maharashtra inthe past two weeks (colleges, hospitals, nursing homes,hostel, hotel, lodge etc.) in Karnataka shall compulsorily besubjected to RT-PCR test.

In a similar circular, Karnataka earlier this weekhad issued new guidelines mandating all those coming fromKerala to the state to carry a negative RT-PCR test report notolder than 72 hours.PTI KSU BNBN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

