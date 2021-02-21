Left Menu

India reports 14,264 new COVID-19 cases, 90 deaths

As many as 14,264 new COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 10:03 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,91,651 including 1,45,634 active cases and 1,06,89,715 discharges. The death toll has mounted to 1,56,302 with the loss of 90 more lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

As per the Health Ministry, 1,08,38,323 vaccine doses have been given through 2,29,462 sessions till Saturday evening. "This includes 63,52,713 health care workers who have taken the first dose 8,73,940 health care workers who have taken the second dose, along with 36,11,670 frontline workers who were administered the first dose," it said.

The Ministry added a total of 43 persons have been hospitalized and 37 people have died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination in the country. "Of the 43 cases of hospitalization till date, 26 were discharged after treatment, while sixteen persons died and one is under treatment. In the last 24 hours, two persons have been hospitalized. Of the 37, 16 persons died in the hospital while 21 deaths are recorded outside the hospital. In the last 24 hours, three new deaths have been reported. No case of serious death is attributable to vaccination, to date," the Ministry added.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021. The vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2. The total number of samples tested up to Saturday was 21,09,31,530, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. The ICMR also said that 6,70,050 samples were tested on February 20.

