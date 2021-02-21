Three held in connection with killing of Youth Congress leader in Punjab

Three men have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 34-year-old Youth Congress leader in Punjab's Faridkot, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Gurinder Pal, Sukhvinder and Saurabh, all residents of Faridkot. They are allegedly the members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to police, Gurinder Pal is the key conspirator in the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said three men have been arrested in connection with the killing of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh on February 18.

Two unidentified men allegedly fired around 12 shots at Gurlal Singh when he was standing near his car in Faridkot district, according to police.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he died during the treatment.

Singh was the president of the Faridkot district Youth Congress.

