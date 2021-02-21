1 killed in fire at quarters of construction workers in Thane

A labourer was killed and anotherone injured after a fire broke out in the quarters ofconstruction workers at a housing complex in Dombivli townshiphere in Maharashtra on Sunday morning, a fire official said.

Around 120 quarters were gutted in the blaze thaterupted at about 6.30 am in Manpada area, Kalyan DombivliMunicipal Corporation's fire officer Namdeo Chowdhary said.

Advertisement

There was gas leakage during cooking which led thefire in one of the quarters. The flames quickly spread to theother quarters where 172 workers were staying, he said.

A 25-year-old hearing impaired worker was charred todeath as he could not rush out to safety, the official said.

Another worker received injuries and was taken to ahospital, he said.

Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and theflames were brought under control after more than three hours,the official said.

Cooling operations are currently underway at the site,he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)