6,291 held for gambling last year: Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 14:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police arrested 6,291 people in over 2,400 cases of gambling in 2020, officials said on Sunday.

A total of Rs 2.52 crore was also recovered from the accused, the Delhi Police claimed.

According to data released by the Delhi Police, 2,414 cases of gambling were registered across the national capital last year.

The maximum arrests were made from Vasant Kunj (South) area where 58 people were nabbed after police busted illegal casinos which were being run in hotels, while another 51 were arrested following raids at illegal casinos in Alipur area.

Actions were also taken against gambling rackets being run in houses. The maximum arrests were made from Model Town area from where 22 people were caught gambling, 21 others were arrested from Greater Kailash and 11 others from Tilak Nagar area, the data showed.

The police also busted gambling rackets which were being operated from inside slum and JJ clusters.

The maximum such arrests came from Madangir area where 33 people were caught for gambling while 25 arrests were made from Lodhi Colony area, 12 from Govindpuri and 10 from Sangam Vihar, according to Delhi Police data.

