Biden plans to call Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Wednesday - Axios

Biden plans to call Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Wednesday - AxiosReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-02-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 07:37 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to call Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Wednesday ahead of the public release of an intelligence report about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Axios reported late on Tuesday, citing a source.
The call, if it happens as scheduled, will be Biden's first conversation as president with the Saudi king, according to Axios.
