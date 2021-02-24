Left Menu

Pakistani troops kill Taliban commander linked to slaying of 4 women aid workers

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 14:04 IST
Pakistani troops kill Taliban commander linked to slaying of 4 women aid workers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani security forces have killed a Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander allegedly involved in the killing of four women aid workers in the restive North Waziristan district near the Afghan border.

The local commander of a splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban, Hassan alias Sajna, was gunned down on Tuesday after security forces raided a militant hideout in Mir Ali area of the restive tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Pakistani Army said in a statement.

Sajna of the TTP's Hafiz Gul Bahadur group was involved in the Monday morning killing of four aid workers associated with a local women's skills development programme in Mirali, a town in North Waziristan, the Army said.

The women aid workers were killed when gunmen opened fire on their vehicle.

The military said the slain militant was also involved in attacks against security forces and civilians, target killings and extortion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures subdued as tech sell-off deepens

Futures tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq were muted on Wednesday after sliding for six straight sessions as investors swapped growth-oriented technology shares with stocks that stand to gain the most from an economic rebound.Shares of Microso...

All above 60 years of age, 45-plus with comorbidities can get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1

Everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals, the government said on Wednesday.The C...

FOREX-Aussie, pound soar on reflation bets; dollar struggles

The dollar struggled at multi-year lows against the Antipodean currencies and held near a one-month low versus the euro as reflation trades gripped the currency markets on Wednesday. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated on Tuesday...

Ukraine starts its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Ukraine started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Wednesday, with doctors the first to be inoculated. Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said vaccinations had begun and Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on the Telegram messaging app The saf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021