Pakistani troops kill Taliban commander linked to slaying of 4 women aid workers

Pakistani security forces have killed a Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander allegedly involved in the killing of four women aid workers in the restive North Waziristan district near the Afghan border.

The local commander of a splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban, Hassan alias Sajna, was gunned down on Tuesday after security forces raided a militant hideout in Mir Ali area of the restive tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Pakistani Army said in a statement.

Sajna of the TTP's Hafiz Gul Bahadur group was involved in the Monday morning killing of four aid workers associated with a local women's skills development programme in Mirali, a town in North Waziristan, the Army said.

The women aid workers were killed when gunmen opened fire on their vehicle.

The military said the slain militant was also involved in attacks against security forces and civilians, target killings and extortion.

