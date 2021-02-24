Left Menu

Pak PM calls on Sri Lankan president; discusses bilateral ties

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during which they discussed bilateral ties and common areas of interests, such as trade and tourism which could benefit both countries.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 14:28 IST
Pak PM calls on Sri Lankan president; discusses bilateral ties
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during which they discussed bilateral ties and common areas of interests, such as trade and tourism which could benefit both countries. Khan, who is here on a two-day visit, called on Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo and held a one-on-one meeting with him.

''Had a productive discussion with #Pakistani PM @ImranKhanPTI this morning. The discussions were mainly focused on common interests such as Trade, Tourism & the adoption of technology in Agriculture which both countries could positively leverage on,'' President Rajapaksa tweeted after the meeting.

The President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan had a long discussion on bilateral relations. The Pakistani leader said the talks were highly productive, Colombo Page reported.

The two leaders also discussed how to exchange technical knowledge to promote agriculture in the two countries.

The two leaders stated that their goal was to uplift the agrarian economy in a way that would provide higher incomes to farmers and subsidized prices to consumers. Khan said that Pakistan's agricultural economy is very similar to that of Sri Lanka.

Pakistan is a major player in Sri Lanka's export sector. The President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan also focused on the potential for trade promotion and expansion of investment opportunities between the two countries, the newspaper said.

With the control of the COVID pandemic, President Rajapaksa invited the people of Pakistan to visit Sri Lanka.

Khan, in an address following his meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on Tuesday, said that his maiden visit is aimed at strengthening the bilateral relationship.

Khan said that he was looking forward to enhancing trade ties with Sri Lanka through the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Balochistan with China's Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of Chinese President Xi Jinping's ambitious BRI.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is accompanying Khan, said Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka a credit line of USD 15 million for defense cooperation, according to media reports from Pakistan.

''Defence and security cooperation to end the menace of terrorism is of equal importance to both Pakistan and Sri Lanka,'' Geo News quoted Qureshi as saying.

The two sides also discussed ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment during the visit, Qureshi said.

He said that trade between the two countries was below potential even though a free trade agreement existed.

Pakistan is also looking at ways to promote tourism, noting that it had several Buddhist sites that would be attractive to Sri Lanka's citizens, Dawn newspaper reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fortescue apologises for clearing land on Aboriginal sacred site

Australias Fortescue Metals Group has apologised to an Aboriginal group for clearing land on a heritage site while failing to meet a government condition for representatives of the community to be present when the damage took place.It is th...

Japan advisers urge quick adoption of carbon pricing to hit emissions goal

Japan must introduce carbon pricing and fiscal incentives for green investment to achieve its goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2050, private-sector members of a key government panel said on Wednesday.Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga last Dec...

India warns of worsening COVID-19 situation, vaccinations to expand

India announced an expansion of its vaccination programme on Wednesday but warned that breaches of coronavirus protocols could worsen an infection surge in many states.Nearly a month after the health minister declared that COVID-19 had been...

EU seeks views on gig workers' rights ahead of new law by year end

The European Commission kicked off a public consultation on Wednesday to determine whether to propose a law that would give gig economy workers greater rights as contractors or employees or by being allowed to bargain as a group.The move co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021