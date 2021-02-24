Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP's suicide note was written on his official letter pad
Mumbai Police have said that MP Mohan Delkar's suicide note was written on his official letter pad and was 15 pages long.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 14:52 IST
Mumbai Police have said that MP Mohan Delkar's suicide note was written on his official letter pad and was 15 pages long. Police will be recording statements of his family members in the coming days, the police said.
The body of 58-year-old Delkar was found in a hotel in South Mumbai and has been sent for a postmortem. The leader is survived by his wife and two children. The seven-time MP was born in December 1962 in Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
Delkar, the Lok Sabha MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli has died, allegedly by suicide, police said on Monday. (ANI)
