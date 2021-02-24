Left Menu

Almora judicial magistrate suspended for accepting undue favours from man awaiting trial

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 24-02-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 15:56 IST
Almora judicial magistrate suspended for accepting undue favours from man awaiting trial

The Uttarakhand High Court has suspended the judicial magistrate of Almora, Abhishek Kumar Shrivastava, for taking undue favours from a man awaiting trial in a case of fraud, according to an official notice.

Shrivastava's suspension follows allegations that he and his family members have been using private vehicles of Chandra Mohan Sethi for travelling and visiting relatives in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida.

Sethi is awaiting trial in a case of fraud pending in the Almora magistrate's court, which is presided by the officer.

The notice suspending Shrivastava was issued by Registrar General Dhananjay Chaturvedi on Tuesday.

An inquiry conducted by the high court into the allegations found the judicial magistrate guilty, the notice stated.

The magistrate will remain attached with the district court of Dehradun during the period of his suspension, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DICV delivers 25 BharatBenz staff buses to Sree Travels

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles DICV on Wednesday announced the delivery of 25 BharatBenz staff buses to Bengaluru-based leading tour and travel operator, Sree Travels.The delivery marks the largest 10T staff bus handover post-COVID-19, s...

'Atmanirbhar' tourism-based economy will provide employment to Eastern Himalayan youth of WB: Prahlad Patel

Union Minister of State Independent Charge for Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday said that an Atmanirbhar self-reliant tourism-based economy will provide gainful employment opportunities to the youth of the Eastern Himalay...

C'garh Assembly: BJP attacks state govt over crime against women

The Opposition in Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday attacked the Congress government in the state over the alleged rise in crime against women.BJP legislators created an uproar in the House when the Chair rejected their demand ...

Fortescue apologises for clearing land on Aboriginal sacred site

Australias Fortescue Metals Group has apologised to an Aboriginal group for clearing land on a heritage site while failing to meet a government condition for representatives of the community to be present when the damage took place.It is th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021