Almora judicial magistrate suspended for accepting undue favours from man awaiting trial

The Uttarakhand High Court has suspended the judicial magistrate of Almora, Abhishek Kumar Shrivastava, for taking undue favours from a man awaiting trial in a case of fraud, according to an official notice.

Shrivastava's suspension follows allegations that he and his family members have been using private vehicles of Chandra Mohan Sethi for travelling and visiting relatives in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida.

Sethi is awaiting trial in a case of fraud pending in the Almora magistrate's court, which is presided by the officer.

The notice suspending Shrivastava was issued by Registrar General Dhananjay Chaturvedi on Tuesday.

An inquiry conducted by the high court into the allegations found the judicial magistrate guilty, the notice stated.

The magistrate will remain attached with the district court of Dehradun during the period of his suspension, it added.

