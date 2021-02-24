C'garh: 2 security personnel hurt in Naxal-related incidents

C'garh: 2 security personnel hurt in Naxal-related incidentsPTI | Raipur | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 16:01 IST
Two security personnel were injured in separate incidents involving Naxals in the insurgency-hit Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, a police official said.
A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was injured in an encounter between security forces and Maoists at a forest along Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border around 10 am, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI.
In another incident that occurred around noon, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) personnel sustained splinter injuries in a blast triggered by Naxals at a forest in Akabeda police station area, he said.
In both the incidents, the security forces were out on anti-Naxal operations, he said.
The jawan injured in the blast has been shifted to the district hospital in Narayanpur, while effort are on to evacuate the injured DRG jawan, he said adding that further details are awaited.
