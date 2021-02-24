Priest of mutth attacked by miscreants in UP

A 65-year-old priest was attacked by miscreants when 'aarti' was going on in a mutth in Duha Bisra village under Sikanderpur police station area here, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, some miscreants scaled the wall of the mutth to enter the premises and attacked the main priest of Van Khandi Mahadev Mutth, Sant Harilal Brahmachari.

The 'aarti' was going on when the miscreants tried to strangulate the priest, also known as 'Mauni Baba', and he fell unconscious, Sant Ramakant Das of the Mutth Seva Sansthan said on Wednesday.

He is fine now, he said.

The SHO Sikanderpur Vipin Singh said a named FIR has been filed against seven people of which two -- Hare Ram Yadav and Chandrika Yadav -- have been arrested.

