Left Menu

Rock star Bruce Springsteen set for court date on drunk driving charge

Bruce Springsteen is set to have his day in court on Wednesday to answer alcohol and driving-related charges three months after an officer said he spotted the rock star doing a shot of tequila and mounting his motorcycle at a New Jersey beach. Springsteen, 71, who has made his home state of New Jersey and its shore scene a staple of his career of more than 50 years, is set to be arraigned in U.S. District Court in Newark on charges stemming from a Nov. 14, 2020 incident near his home.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 16:31 IST
Rock star Bruce Springsteen set for court date on drunk driving charge
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Bruce Springsteen is set to have his day in court on Wednesday to answer alcohol and driving-related charges three months after an officer said he spotted the rock star doing a shot of tequila and mounting his motorcycle at a New Jersey beach.

Springsteen, 71, who has made his home state of New Jersey and its shore scene a staple of his career of more than 50 years, is set to be arraigned in U.S. District Court in Newark on charges stemming from a Nov. 14, 2020 incident near his home. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area, all federal code violations because they allegedly occurred at the National Park Service's Gateway National Recreation Area.

A Park Service spokeswoman said Springsteen was "cooperative throughout the process" when he was cited at Sandy Hook, a strip of beach that extends into the Atlantic just south of New York City and about 10 miles (16 km) from his home in Rumson. Springsteen's attorney, Mitchell Ansell, did not respond to a request for comment before the online court hearing.

The park officer who made the arrest said in a court filing that Springsteen downed a shot of tequila on the Saturday afternoon and got on his Triumph motorcycle near the Sandy Hook lighthouse. The officer said Springsteen told him he had had two shots from a now-empty 750 ml bottle of Patron in the past 20 minutes. But he said the musician smelled strongly of alcohol "and had glassy eyes."

Springsteen refused to take a breathalyzer test and failed two field sobriety tests, the officer said. Springsteen most recently came to the public eye in a Super Bowl advertisement on Feb. 7 in which he spoke of reuniting a divided America in a two-minute video titled "The Middle" sponsored by Jeep. Spotify also launched a podcast this week called "Renegades: Born in the USA" featuring Springsteen and former President Barack Obama.

When news of his arrest became public three days after the Super Bowl, Jeep said it stopped running the ad until more was known about the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jammu authorities launch aptitude test for students of government schools

The Directorate of School Education Jammu DSEJ has launched the Tamanna aptitude test for students of government schools in the region to help them make appropriate academic choices and career-related decisions, officials said on Wednesday....

Levi's® Announces Deepika Padukone as Global Brand Ambassador

The move highlights the brands increasing focus on womens category Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India For over 85 years, Levis has been obsessed with making the perfect pair of jeans for women. The brand that invented the origi...

India renames world's largest cricket stadium after PM Modi

India renamed the worlds largest cricket stadium after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a move that drew immediate praise and criticism.The name change to the Narendra Modi Stadium was unveiled at the 132,000-seat venue formerly k...

Pak PM calls on Sri Lankan president; discusses ways to strengthen political and trade ties

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during which they discussed areas of common interest like tourism and agriculture and ways to strengthen political and trade ties for their mu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021