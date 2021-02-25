Left Menu

Congress holds 'satyagraha' demanding removal of Kerala Minister

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 25-02-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 12:07 IST
Congress holds 'satyagraha' demanding removal of Kerala Minister

The Congress on Thursday launched a 'satyagraha' protest at Poonthura, a fishing hamlet near here, demanding removal of Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma in connection with an alleged deep sea fishing deal between the government and a US-based firm.

By launching the day-long stir, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala also wanted the government to carry out a judicial probe into the alleged conspiracy behind the controversial agreement and remove the reported changes made in favour of the firm, EMCC International, in the fisheries' policy of the state.

In view of the raging controversy, the Left government, the other day, decided to cancel two MoUs singed with the company and ordered an internal inquiry on the circumstances under which such a deal was signed.

The step was taken reportedly to avoid further controversies, with the opposition levelling fresh charges and bringing out what they term as ''evidence'' almost every day.

''The probe ordered by the government under principal secretary T K Jose is not acceptable.

Because he is the secretary and can a deal be signed in the state without the knowledge of the secretary and the Chief Minister?'' the Congress leader asked.

Urging the government to order a judicial probe into the matter, Chennithala said if the CM did not know anything, what is the point of him sitting in that chair.

If the opposition had not raised the matter, the cabinet would have given consent to the deal, which would have adversely impacted the lives of lakhs of fishermen in the state, he told reporters at Poonthura.

KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran inaugurated the satyagraha, which would continue till 4 pm.

AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar would open the concluding session.

The state government had first decided to cancel the MoU signed for the Rs 2950 crore-worth project between EMCC International and Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC).

On Wednesday, they also resolved to nullify another pact, worth Rs 5000 crore, with the US-based firm.PTI LGK ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RSS chief advocates 'Akhand Bharat', says Pakistan in distress ever since partitioned from India

Advocating the need for Akhand Bharat undivided India, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said countries such as Pakistan which broke away from India are now in distress.Speaking at a book launch here, Bhagwat said Akhand Bharat is possibl...

Modi targets Rahul over his 'north-south' remarks, lashes out

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent north-south remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday alleged the partys policy was to divide, lie and rule. Not mincing words, he said the Congress culture of feudal politics, d...

Bengal needs vaccine for 'cut money' and 'tolabaji' (extortion) and BJP will make arrangements for it: J P Nadda.

Bengal needs vaccine for cut money and tolabaji extortion and BJP will make arrangements for it J P Nadda. ...

Mamata didi did not think of women of Bengal, their safety: J P Nadda.

Mamata didi did not think of women of Bengal, their safety J P Nadda....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021