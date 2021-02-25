Left Menu

J-K parties welcome India-Pakistan agreement on aceasefire along LoC

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference JKNC and the PDP on Thursday welcomed the agreement between armies of India and Pakistan on ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC and other sectors.We welcome it and hope that the statement will be followed in letter spirit.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-02-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 14:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and the PDP on Thursday welcomed the agreement between armies of India and Pakistan on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors.

''We welcome it and hope that the statement will be followed in letter & spirit. JKNC has always been a strong supporter of the ceasefire along the LoC,'' the party said in a statement.

''This will allow people living along the LoC & IB (International Border) to go about their normal lives with minimal disruption & risk,'' the party said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet welcomed the ceasefire announcement and said dialogue was the only way forward.

''A big & welcome development that India & Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire along the LoC. Dialogue is the only way forward if both countries want to stop the unending cycle of violence & bloodshed across the borders and J&K,'' Mehbooba said.

India and Pakistan have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors, according to a joint statement on Thursday.

The decision on a ceasefire, effective since Wednesday midnight, was taken at a meeting between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.

''In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGMOs agreed to address each other's core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence,'' according to the joint statement.

