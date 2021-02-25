Left Menu

Kremlin voices concern over political crisis in Armenia, calls for calm

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on both sides to resolve their differences peacefully and within the framework of the constitution. Armenia, where Moscow has a military base, is a close Russian ally.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-02-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:04 IST
Kremlin voices concern over political crisis in Armenia, calls for calm
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Kremlin said on Thursday it was concerned by growing political tensions in Armenia after the army demanded Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resign in a move Pashinyan said looked like an attempted coup. Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on both sides to resolve their differences peacefully and within the framework of the constitution.

Armenia, where Moscow has a military base, is a close Russian ally. Pashinyan has faced protests and calls to quit over what his opponents say was his mishandling of a six-week conflict last year between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LG Manoj Sinha picks top IRTS officer Ranjan P Thakur for J&K industrial outreach

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has picked top Indian Railway Traffic Service officer Ranjan Prakash Thakur to help him in the Union Territorys industrial outreach.Thakur has been appointed as Principal Secretary to the Government...

Man held for duping homebuyers of Rs 2.50 cr by luring them to invest in housing project

A 46-year-old man was arrested from Tamil Nadu for allegedly duping homebuyers of Rs 2.50 crores by luring them to invest in a housing project in southwest Delhis Dwarka area, police said on Thursday.K Ponniah, ex-servicemen, was declared a...

Hitachi Launches Super Exciting Range of New-Age Room Air Conditioners in India

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited, the joint venture Company of Johnson Controls Inc, U.S.A and Hitachi Appliances, Japan and one of the Indias most selling air-conditioner brand has ...

Back-to-back blasts: Karnataka to undertake audit of explosive materials in quarries

The Karnataka government will undertake an audit of explosive materials in all the quarries and mines across the state in the backdrop of recent blasts at quarries that left 12 people dead, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021