Kremlin voices concern over political crisis in Armenia, calls for calm

The Kremlin said on Thursday it was concerned by growing political tensions in Armenia after the army demanded Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resign in a move Pashinyan said looked like an attempted coup. Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on both sides to resolve their differences peacefully and within the framework of the constitution.

Armenia, where Moscow has a military base, is a close Russian ally. Pashinyan has faced protests and calls to quit over what his opponents say was his mishandling of a six-week conflict last year between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

