Kremlin voices concern over political crisis in Armenia, calls for calm
Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on both sides to resolve their differences peacefully and within the framework of the constitution. Armenia, where Moscow has a military base, is a close Russian ally.Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-02-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:04 IST
The Kremlin said on Thursday it was concerned by growing political tensions in Armenia after the army demanded Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resign in a move Pashinyan said looked like an attempted coup. Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on both sides to resolve their differences peacefully and within the framework of the constitution.
Armenia, where Moscow has a military base, is a close Russian ally. Pashinyan has faced protests and calls to quit over what his opponents say was his mishandling of a six-week conflict last year between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
