National security no longer limited to military, defense capabilities: Home Secy Ajay Bhalla

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday remarked that the gap between internal security and external threats is decreasing and that national security was no longer limited to military and defense capabilities. Speaking at a police K9 seminar, Bhalla said: "You are well aware that in today's time, national security on all levels has been our highest priority. Earlier, national security was limited only to military and defense capabilities, but now in today's time it is no longer limited to that. The gap between internal security and external threats is decreasing. Terrorism, drug smuggling and arms ammunition have increased the scope of our internal security."

He said there are some organisations that operate outside of the country, send money and train terrorists, adding that the scope of internal security of India has widened. The Home Secretary also highlighted the important role played by soldiers in election duties, citing the recent District Development Council (DDC) elections held in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

"Apart from ensuring internal security, jawans also play important roles in election duties. Recently, elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir to strengthen the roots of democracy. The DDC polls were held and it was a peaceful election where the public also participated in a good number, while local police Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Army played an important role." "The voting percentage was good, it means people came out fearlessly to vote. The CAPFs play an important role and the K9 team equally played an important role," he said.

Lauding the role of the police K9 squad, Bhalla said: "Dog squads help provide support to our efforts. They have been at our side and will continue to remain. They have proved their contribution to defense and security." He further said the role of dog squads has been increased at border posts and airports, adding that there has been an effort to promote breeding operations.

"In case of the Police K9, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) has been initiated by the Home Ministry. Earlier, there was no step issued for the evaluation of dog squads. Last year, an SOP was issued for this purpose. The Home Ministry has left no stone unturned in this direction," he said. The Home Secretary further expressed confidence in ensuring successful inclusion of the dog squads in the national security teams. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)