Europol: 38 arrested in France, Romania, Moldova over migrant smuggling

The pan-European Europol police organisation said on Thursday that 38 people had been arrested in France, Romania and Moldova on suspicion of running a criminal network that abused migrant workers.

It said police officers from all three countries had dismantled an organised crime group involved in migrant smuggling, human trafficking for labour exploitation, document fraud, social benefit fraud and money laundering.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)