Mizoram MP stopped by security personnel from visiting Assam's Karimganj district

Mizoram Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena on Thursday said he was stopped by security personnel at the Mizoram-Assam border from visiting Muolmawi (Baruatila) area in the neighbouring state's Karimgang district to attend a function.

The MP was to attend a cultural meet being organised by the Thangram Indigenous People's Movement (TIPM), a conglomerate of the Zo ethnic people of Assam living near the Mizoram border.

Speaking to PTI over the phone Vanlalvena said he was stopped by security personnel and police near the place where the inter-state border tension had flared up in August last year.

The security personnel did not cite any reason for stopping me from visiting Muolmawi, Vanlalvena alleged.

Expressing disappointment over the incident, Vanlalvena said, ''The security personnel and police refused me to move ahead towards Muolmawi. As a citizen of India and an MP, I have the right to go any place in the country and attend a function there.'' The security personnel or police could not be contacted for their comments.

The cultural meet organisation committee president K.

Vana Chorei said they had sought permission from the Karimganj district administration through a written application on February 17 for organising the meet.

The Karimganj district administration denied permission, which was intimated by an order on Wednesday night, he said.

The Karimganj district administration in its order said that permission for organising Thangram cultural meet at Muolmawi (Baruatilla) could not be accorded due to ''border dispute and ongoing tense situation at Assam-Mizoram inter- state border.'' ''In this scenario, if any group delegates from Mizoram attend this cultural programme, it may create tussle between that group/delegates and locals, which may result in any law and order situation as per the report submitted by the Superintendent of Police, Karimganj,'' the order said.

