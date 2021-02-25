Left Menu

MP govt to probe dubious chit fund firms in Gwalior-Chambal

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-02-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 23:53 IST
A high-level committee will be constituted for probing chit fund companies that have duped people in the Gwalior-Chambal division, Madhya Pradesh Cooperatives Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria said in the state assembly on Thursday.

The matter was raised by senior Congress MLA Dr Govind Singh through a call attention motion on the issue of chit fund companies illegally operating through cooperative societies in the area.

Replying on the matter, Bhadoria said, A high-level committee will be constituted to probe chit fund companies that have duped people in the Gwalior-Chambal division.'' He said the government will probe all kinds of societies exiting not just in Bhind, Morena, Gwalior and Datia districts but also in Guna, Shivpuri and Ashoknagar of the Gwalior division and those found guilty will be punished.

Bhadoria said the government faces problems in probing multi-state societies as they come under the jurisdiction of the Centre and not the state.

Congress MLAs P C Sharma, Hina Kavre, Arif Masood and Narayan Singh Patta have said that in their constituencies, too, chit fund companies have duped people of crores of rupees and therefore, they should also be probed, the minister said.

Intervening in the matter, Congress MLA Vinay Saxena said chit fund firms are operating in the entire state and the probe should cover all such entities.

However, assembly speaker Girish Gautam said only those cases will be probed about whom relevant information is provided.

Bhadoria then told the members to give complaints in writing about such chit fund companies in their respective areas and assured he will get them probed from a competent agency.

