PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 00:16 IST
UAE foreign minister to hold talks with Jaishankar in Delhi on Friday

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will visit India on Friday to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishanakar, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The visit comes just over two months after Jaishankar visited the United Arab Emirates in November last year.

Jaishankar had paid a two-day visit to the UAE on November 25-26.

During his talks with Nahyan in November, Jaishankar had discussed further opportunities to work together with the Gulf kingdom in a ''changing world''.

The UAE foreign minister will return home on Friday evening itself.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

