UAE foreign minister to hold talks with Jaishankar in Delhi on Friday

UAE foreign minister to hold talks with Jaishankar in Delhi on FridayPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 00:16 IST
UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will visit India on Friday to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishanakar, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
The visit comes just over two months after Jaishankar visited the United Arab Emirates in November last year.
Jaishankar had paid a two-day visit to the UAE on November 25-26.
During his talks with Nahyan in November, Jaishankar had discussed further opportunities to work together with the Gulf kingdom in a ''changing world''.
The UAE foreign minister will return home on Friday evening itself.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India on track to meet its climate change mitigation commitments: Jaishankar
EAM Jaishankar and Australian FM Payne discuss situation in Myanmar
Jaishankar extends greetings to Serbia on National Day
India-Japan partnership has central place in modernisation, development efforts: Jaishankar
Jaishankar offers prayers at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati