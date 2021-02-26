Left Menu

U.S. court to reconsider California ban on high-capacity magazines

Circuit Judge Kenneth Lee, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, had written for the majority that the 2017 ban may have been "well-intentioned" following a spate of "heart-wrenching and highly publicized mass shootings," but that it infringed the constitutional right to armed self-defense. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who sought a rehearing, said the law advanced public safety while preserving gun owners' ability to defend themselves.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2021 01:37 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 01:37 IST
U.S. court to reconsider California ban on high-capacity magazines

A U.S. appeals court said on Thursday it will reconsider its decision that California's ban on high-capacity magazines violates the right to bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals set aside a decision made last August by a divided three-judge panel against the ban on magazines with more than 10 rounds of ammunition. An 11-judge panel will now consider the case. Circuit Judge Kenneth Lee, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, had written for the majority that the 2017 ban may have been "well-intentioned" following a spate of "heart-wrenching and highly publicized mass shootings," but that it infringed the constitutional right to armed self-defense.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who sought a rehearing, said the law advanced public safety while preserving gun owners' ability to defend themselves. Becerra also said the panel's decision conflicted with the five other federal appeals courts to consider the issue, and well as the 9th Circuit's own precedent. President Joe Biden has nominated Becerra to serve as U.S. secretary of health and human services.

Lawyers for gun owners opposed to a rehearing said the state's "draconian" ban would strip law-abiding people of magazines they have owned without incident for decades. Becerra's office and lawyers for the gun owners did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A lower court judge had stayed the lifting of the ban pending the state's appeal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1 pm NATION DEL11 SINOINDIA-BORDER Disengagement at all friction points necessary to consider de-escalation of troops India to China New DelhiBeijing Asserting that peace and tranquillity on the border is es...

Willing to stand by decisions taken with right intentions; govt understands not all business ventures will be successful:PM on lending norm.

Willing to stand by decisions taken with right intentions govt understands not all business ventures will be successfulPM on lending norm....

PM inaugurates Khelo India Winter Games, says will make J&K winter sports hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the second Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg and said that the event is a step towards making Jammu and Kashmir a hub of winter sports.Athletes from 27 states and Union Territories are co...

President Biden speaks over phone with Saudi King

President Joe Biden spoke over the phone with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia and discussed regional security issues and affirmed the importance the US places on universal human rights and the rule of law, according to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021