U.N. aviation agency names director from Colombia as secretary general

The United Nations aviation agency's governing body on Thursday elected Juan Carlos Salazar, director general of Colombia's civil aviation authority, as its secretary general.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) said in a statement that Salazar will succeed Fang Liu of China, who was the first woman to hold the position in the agency’s 70-year history.

Salazar will begin a three-year term starting on Aug. 1.

