Biden talks to Saudi king, stresses human rights and rule of law -White House

Biden talks to Saudi king, stresses human rights and rule of law -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2021 03:38 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 03:38 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Thursday, stressing the importance of human rights and vowing to make the relationship between the two countries stronger and more transparent, the White House said.
Biden "affirmed the importance the United States places on universal human rights and the rule of law," and the two leaders discussed the U.S. commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend itself against attacks by Iran-aligned groups, the White House said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- Joe Biden
- Salman
- United States
- Saudi Arabia
- U.S.
- Iran
- Saudi Arabia's
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Saudi Arabia suspends entry from 20 countries, including India
Affidavit on arms licence: Court rejects plea against actor Salman Khan
R'than woman loses Rs 12 lakh in horse-trading, told she was buying one owned by Salman Khan
Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan gets relief as Jodhpur Court dismisses government's plea
R'than woman loses Rs 12 crore in horse-trading, told she was buying one owned by Salman Khan