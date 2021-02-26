Left Menu

Gang leader escapes during prison riot in Haiti

One of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders, Arnel Joseph, escaped from a prison in the outskirts of the capital Port-au-Prince during a riot on Thursday that left seven prisoners and a police officer dead, authorities told local media.

Reuters | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 26-02-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 08:56 IST
Gang leader escapes during prison riot in Haiti
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

One of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders, Arnel Joseph, escaped from a prison in the outskirts of the capital Port-au-Prince during a riot on Thursday that left seven prisoners and a police officer dead, authorities told local media. The spokesman for the national police, Gary Desrosiers, told Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste that about 40 prisoners were apprehended after the riot at the Croix-des-Bouquets Civil Prison. It is not known how many prisoners escaped.

Before his arrest, Joseph was the most-wanted gang leader in Haiti. Haiti's prime minister, Joseph Jouthe, told Le Nouvelliste that authorities have retaken control of the prison, which was also the site of a major prison break in 2014, during which hundreds of prisoners escaped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Khelo India National Winter Games will help in making J-K a sporting hub, says PM Modi

The second edition of Khelo India National Winter Games which are being organised in Jammu and Kashmir will help in developing a new sporting ecosystem in the Union Territory and help in making it a sporting hub, said Prime Minister Narendr...

Myanmar police detain Japanese journalist at protest in Yangon -colleague

Myanmar police detained a Japanese journalist at a protest in the commercial capital of Yangon, a colleague said on Friday, in the first detention of a foreign reporter since the military coup on Feb. 1.An official at Japans foreign ministr...

Mitsubishi pulls out of Vinh Tan 3 coal project in Vietnam, sources say

Mitsubishi Corp has decided to pull out of the Vinh Tan 3 power plant in Vietnam, two sources familiar with the companys thinking on the matter told Reuters, as it shifts away from carbon intensive businesses in the face of climate change. ...

China stocks post worst week in nearly 2-1/2 yrs as bond yields surge

China stocks fell sharply on Friday to end the week lower, in line with global markets, with the blue-chip index posting its worst week in 28 months, as a rout in global bonds sent yields flying and dampened appetite for risky assets. The b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021