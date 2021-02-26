Left Menu

HC grants bail to labour rights activist Naudeep Kaur

The Punjab and Haryana High Court granted bail to labour rights activist Naudeep Kaur on Friday, more than six weeks after she was arrested in Haryanas Sonipat for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company.The court accepted the bail application of Naudeep Kaur.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-02-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 12:04 IST
HC grants bail to labour rights activist Naudeep Kaur
Representative image. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

The Punjab and Haryana High Court granted bail to labor rights activist Naudeep Kaur on Friday, more than six weeks after she was arrested in Haryana's Sonipat for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company.

''The court accepted the bail application of Naudeep Kaur. She has been granted bail by the high court,'' her counsel Arshdeep Singh Cheema said.

In her bail plea, the 23-year-old activist had claimed to have been severely beaten up at a police station after she was arrested by the Sonipat police on January 12. The police have denied the charge as ''baseless''.

Kaur had also claimed that she was falsely arraigned as accused in an FIR lodged under various sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The activist claimed she was targeted and falsely implicated in the case as she was successful in generating massive support for the ongoing farmers' movement against the Centre's three contentious farm laws.

Hailing from Punjab's Muktsar district, Kaur is lodged in Haryana's Karnal jail.

On February 24, the high court had posted the hearing on her bail plea to Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NIA files charge sheet against ISI agent for espionage

The NIA has filed a supplementary charge sheet against an Indian agent of Pakistans spy agency ISI for his alleged involvement in espionage, an official said on Friday.The supplementary charge sheet against Rajakbhai Kumbhar of Gujarats Wes...

Rajkummar Rao confesses his love for Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi's new song 'Kiston'

After the raging success of the first song Panghat from the Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Roohi, a second song titled Kiston has been released, which follows the lead pairs love story and how it develops under spooky circumstances...

French government says to consider three-week Paris lockdown

The French government will study a proposition for Paris to undergo a three-week lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, said government spokesman Gabriel Attal.Clearly, this will be studied, Attal told France Inter radio on Friday, althou...

Of 41 cr Jan Dhan bank accounts, 55 pc belong to women and have Rs 1.5 lakh cr deposits: PM at webinar on financial sector.

Of 41 cr Jan Dhan bank accounts, 55 pc belong to women and have Rs 1.5 lakh cr deposits PM at a webinar on the financial sector....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021