HC grants bail to labour rights activist Naudeep Kaur
The Punjab and Haryana High Court granted bail to labour rights activist Naudeep Kaur on Friday, more than six weeks after she was arrested in Haryanas Sonipat for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company.The court accepted the bail application of Naudeep Kaur.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-02-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 12:04 IST
The Punjab and Haryana High Court granted bail to labor rights activist Naudeep Kaur on Friday, more than six weeks after she was arrested in Haryana's Sonipat for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company.
''The court accepted the bail application of Naudeep Kaur. She has been granted bail by the high court,'' her counsel Arshdeep Singh Cheema said.
In her bail plea, the 23-year-old activist had claimed to have been severely beaten up at a police station after she was arrested by the Sonipat police on January 12. The police have denied the charge as ''baseless''.
Kaur had also claimed that she was falsely arraigned as accused in an FIR lodged under various sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The activist claimed she was targeted and falsely implicated in the case as she was successful in generating massive support for the ongoing farmers' movement against the Centre's three contentious farm laws.
Hailing from Punjab's Muktsar district, Kaur is lodged in Haryana's Karnal jail.
On February 24, the high court had posted the hearing on her bail plea to Friday.
