Three smugglers held in J-K's Samba, 40 bovines rescued

Three people were arrested and 40 bovines were rescued as police foiled three separate bids to smuggle cattle in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Friday, officials said.

Based on inputs, a police party intercepted vehicles at Tapyal and Samba on Jammu-Pathankot highway in three different incidents, they said.

The vehicles were coming from Kathua side and moving towards Jammu.

During checking of the vehicles, 40 cattle heads were found laden inside the vehicles without any permission, they said.

The animals were rescued and the vehicles seized, they said. The accused driver identified as Ajay Kumar, Satwant Singh and Narinder Singh were arrested, they said.

Police said cases have been registered and investigation taken up.

