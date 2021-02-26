Left Menu

Man riding scooter killed by speeding Mercedes in Delhi's Vasant Vihar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 21:21 IST
A man was killed allegedly after a speeding Mercedes hit his scooter in south Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, police said on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Antony Joseph, a domestic help.

The police said Joseph died on the spot after the accident at 11.45 pm on Thursday. Later, he was shifted to Safdarjung hospital.

According to police, he received injuries on his head and other body parts. The post-mortem report will give the exact details.

Accused Aryan Jain (18), along with his two friends Samrath, an engineering student, and Bharat, a first-year student of Delhi University, went for a 15-minute drive on Thursday night, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

The accident happened when they were coming back to Vasant Vihar, he said, adding that Jain was having a learner's license.

A case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at Vasant Vihar police station. ''Aryan Jain (18) was arrested. A medical test was done and no alcohol was found in his blood,'' Singh said.

He was later released on bail, police said.

Joseph hailed from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. His wife is a cook in the house of a US Embassy official in Vasant Vihar and they both lived in servant quarters, the police said. The father of the accused has a jewellery shop in a Saket mall, the police said, adding that Aryan Jain is a student of a university in the UK.

The car belongs to the father of the accused, they added.

