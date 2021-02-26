U.S. no longer insists on 'safe harbor' clause in global tax reform - Germany

U.S. no longer insists on 'safe harbor' clause in global tax reform - GermanyReuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-02-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 21:27 IST
The United States is no longer insisting on a disputed clause in its proposal for reform of global digital taxation rules, removing one of the biggest stumbling blocks to an international agreement, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday.
Scholz said in a statement that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told G20 finance ministers that Washington would drop the so-called 'safe harbor' clause which had complicated talks on reforming global taxation among OECD member states.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
