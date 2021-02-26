Left Menu

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 26-02-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 21:30 IST
Czech government to call new state of emergency if extension request fails

The Czech government will call a new state of emergency if its request for an extension of the current order fails in a parliamentary vote on Friday, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.

Babis's minority government is seeking to significantly tighten measures to combat a fast spread of COVID-19 infections and needs the state of emergency to increase curbs on people's movements and contacts.

