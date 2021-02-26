Ukrainian president suspends constitutional court head for another month

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on Friday extending the suspension of the head of the constitutional court, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, for another month after previously suspending him for two months.

Zelenskiy and the court have been locked in a standoff over anti-corruption legislation, hobbling Ukraine's chances of securing more foreign aid loans.

Tupytskyi has previously accused Zelenskiy of trying to engineer a "constitutional coup" by removing him. Tupytskyi is under investigation in a witness tampering case that he says is politically motivated.

