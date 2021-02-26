Woman, parents held for giving Rs 1.5 lakh to get man killed

A 20-year-old woman allegedly hired a contract killer to finish off a married man with whom she was in a relationship, Nagpur police said on Friday.

The body of the victim, identified as Chandu Mahapur (30), was disposed of in a 200-foot deep open mine in Salaimendha area, an official said.

Advertisement

''The 20 year-old woman, her parents and the contract killer have been arrested. The latter's parents gave Rs 1.5 lakh for the hit job. On Thursday, he was killed,'' the Kuhi police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)