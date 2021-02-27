U.S.'s Blinken says Khashoggi report speaks for itself

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said that the intelligence assessment on the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks for itself, adding that the steps taken by Washington on Friday were important for recalibrating the U.S.-Saudi relationship.

Blinken did not address why the United States fell short of imposing sanctions on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who the report said approved an operation to kill Khashoggi in 2018, but said that a number of steps were taken on Friday to prevent similar conduct by the kingdom in future.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)