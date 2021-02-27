U.N. rights experts to issue findings on Navalny case on Monday

U.N. rights experts to issue findings on Navalny case on MondayReuters | New York | Updated: 27-02-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 06:30 IST
United Nations human rights investigators will issue their findings on the case of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday, a U.N. statement said on Friday.
The opposition politician was arrested in Moscow in January upon returning from Germany following treatment for poisoning with what many Western countries say was a military-grade nerve agent. Agnes Callamard, U.N. expert on killings, and Irene Khan, U.N. expert on freedom of opinion and expression, will issue their findings on their investigation at a Geneva press conference on Monday (1500 GMT), the U.N. said in a statement revealing the investigation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
