FROM THE FIELD: Humanitarian crises of concern in 2021
The COVID-19 pandemic has dominated much of the world’s attention over the last 12 months, but many other crises will continue to require the urgent attention of the UN and the international community in 2021.UN News | Updated: 27-02-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 11:02 IST
Syria and Yemen are probably the best known long-running conflict zones. A decade of fighting in Syria has seen millions of people displaced, many requiring humanitarian assistance. Yemen, meanwhile, remains the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, where the risk of large-scale famine has never been more acute.
Insecurity in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has been exacerbated by the pandemic, which has compounded the country’s economic decline, and DRC now has the world’s second highest number of people who are classified as severely food insecure, and the highest number of internally displaced people in Africa.
And in the Sahel region, which includes Burkina Faso, Chad and Mali, a perfect storm of climate change, weak governance, poverty and chronic underdevelopment have combined to create an unprecedented security and humanitarian crisis.
Read more here about these, and other crises of major concern.
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Democratic
- Syria
- Yemen
- Africa
- Congo
- Democratic Republic of Congo
- Mali
- Chad
- Sahel
- Burkina Faso
ALSO READ
Democratic Republic of Congo confirms third Ebola case in North Kivu province
Democratic Republic of Congo confirms third Ebola case in North Kivu province
Congo's Virunga Park announces year's 1st gorilla birth
Ashley Judd recuperating in ICU after leg injury in Congo rainforest
UN says one of the 28 peacekeepers wounded in Mali has died