Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Bangladesh under "no obligation" to accept stranded Rohingya refugees-minister

"Has Bangladesh been given the global contract and responsibility to take and rehabilitate all the Rohingya or boat people of the world?" Momen said. "No, not at all." Momen said the UNHCR should also take responsibility as around 47 people on the boat hold ID cards from the UNHCR office in Bangladesh stating that they are displaced Myanmar nationals.

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 27-02-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 12:45 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Bangladesh under "no obligation" to accept stranded Rohingya refugees-minister
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNICEFBD)

Bangladesh is under "no obligation" to shelter 81 Rohingya Muslim refugees adrift for almost two weeks on the Andaman Sea and being assisted by neighboring India, said Bangladesh foreign minister A.K. Abdul Momen. India's coast guard found the survivors and eight dead crammed on a fishing boat and was trying to arrange for Bangladesh to take them, Indian officials said on Friday. While feeding the refugees and giving them water, India was not planning to take them ashore.

But Momen told Reuters late on Friday that Bangladesh expects India, the closest country, or Myanmar, the Rohingyas' country of origin, to accept them. "They are not Bangladesh nationals and in fact, they are Myanmar nationals. They were found 1,700 km (1,100 miles) away from the Bangladesh maritime territory and therefore, we have no obligation to take them," said Momen, who is in the United States.

"They were located 147 km (91 miles) away from Indian territory, 324 km (201 miles) away from Myanmar," he said by phone, adding that other countries and organizations should take care of the refugees. Indian foreign ministry officials were not immediately available for comment.

New Delhi did not sign the 1951 Refugee Convention, which spells out refugee rights and state responsibilities to protect them. Nor does it have a law protecting refugees, though it currently hosts more than 200,000, including some Rohingya. More than 1 million Rohingya refugees from predominantly Buddhist Myanmar are living in teeming camps in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, including tens of thousands who fled after Myanmar's military conducted a deadly crackdown in 2017.

Traffickers often lure Rohingya refugees with promises of work in Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia. The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, expressed alarm this week over the missing boat.

NO 'GLOBAL CONTRACT' TO AID REFUGEES

The refugees have been drifting in international waters after leaving southern Bangladesh on Feb. 11 in the hope of reaching Malaysia.

On Saturday, they were under the aid and surveillance of India as officials were holding talks to return them to Bangladesh. The boat, which sailed from the massive Cox's Bazar refugee camp, was carrying 56 women, eight girls, 21 men and five boys.

Many of the survivors, according to Indian officials, were sick and suffering from extreme dehydration, having run out of food and water after the boat's engine failed four days into their journey. "Has Bangladesh been given the global contract and responsibility to take and rehabilitate all the Rohingya or boat people of the world?" Momen said. "No, not at all."

Momen said the UNHCR should also take responsibility as around 47 people on the boat hold ID cards from the UNHCR office in Bangladesh stating that they are displaced Myanmar nationals. "If (the refugees) are UNHCR cardholders, why did they allow traffickers to take their cardholders to adrift on the high sea leading to death?"

UNHCR officials were not immediately reachable for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo to operate select domestic flights from T1 in Mumbai

Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday said that all its domestic flights having subset series 6E 5500 - 6E 5900 will be operated from Terminal-1 of the city airport here, starting March 10.All other flights, including 5000 series will continue ...

Need to promote decent and sustainable work in automotive industry: ILO

Governments and organisation of workers and employers from around the world have agreed that there is an urgent need to invest in education, training and life-long learning for all in the automotive industry. The industry is going through a...

Uttarakhand, Assam continue winning run

Uttarakhand notched up their fourth straight win beating Mizoram by eight wickets in their Vijay Hazare Trophy plate group match here on Saturday.Uttarakhand are currently on top of the standings with 16 points from four matches, sharing th...

Ind vs Eng: We don't have any apprehension about pink-ball Tests, says Ashwin

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday said that his side does not have any apprehension about the pink-ball Tests and he is confident that every team will adapt to the day-night Tests as they play it more often. India had managed to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021