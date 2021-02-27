UAE supports Saudi position on U.S. Khashoggi report -state news agency

UAE supports Saudi position on U.S. Khashoggi report -state news agencyReuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 27-02-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 15:35 IST
The United Arab Emirates supports Saudi Arabia's position on the United States intelligence report about the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the UAE's state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.
The UAE's foreign ministry "expressed its confidence in and support for the Saudi judiciary rulings, which affirm the kingdom's commitment to implementing the law in a transparent and impartial manner, and holding all those involved in this case accountable," WAM said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Yemen's Houthi rebels claim responsibility for missile attack on Saudi air base
Yemen's Houthis say they hit Saudi Abha Airport, King Khalid air base with drones
"Now we want real justice," say sisters of freed Saudi rights activist Hathloul
Saudi Arabia extends entertainment, dine-in coronavirus restrictions - SPA
Yemen's Houthis say 'important target' hit at Saudis' Abha airport