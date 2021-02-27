Left Menu

UAE supports Saudi position on U.S. Khashoggi report -state news agency

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 27-02-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 15:35 IST
The United Arab Emirates supports Saudi Arabia's position on the United States intelligence report about the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the UAE's state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

The UAE's foreign ministry "expressed its confidence in and support for the Saudi judiciary rulings, which affirm the kingdom's commitment to implementing the law in a transparent and impartial manner, and holding all those involved in this case accountable," WAM said.

