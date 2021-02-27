Left Menu

Comments against judges a disturbing new trend: Ravi Shankar Prasad

PTI | Patna | Updated: 27-02-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 16:26 IST
Comments against judges a disturbing new trend: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Image Credit: Twitter(@rsprasad)

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday expressed strong disapproval of legal activists making objectionable comments about judges who do not pass favourable orders on their petitions, calling it a ''disturbing new trend''.

Prasad was addressing a function here organised to mark the inauguration of a new building of the Patna High Court by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, in presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, among others.

''We can surely criticise the reasoning of a judgement. But, I foresee a new trend which I need to flag today'', Prasad said referring to ''grossly unfair'' comments on social media against judges by those who file PILs and feel aggrieved when the judgement is not favourable.

Asserting that the judges of India, be they of the Supreme Court, the High Courts or the district courts must be given the freedom to decide a case as per their knowledge of the law and that though people were free to come up with their own analyses that were critical of a verdict, ''trolling'' and ''agenda setting'' was not acceptable.

''I had been thinking of making my concerns public. I chose to do so here'', said Prasad who also made a mention of having practised, as a lawyer, at the Patna High Court and his current tenure as the local MP.

The Union minister, who also holds the portfolios of Electronics and Telecommunications, also referred to the recently issued guidelines for using social media which was ''long overdue''.

''We are supportive of freedom. We are supportive of criticism. We are supportive of dissent, too. But, the issue is the misuse and abuse of social media. There should be a grievance redressal mechanism for someone who is abused on social media'', he added.

The Union Law Minister also spoke of the proposed establishment of All India Judicial Services, ''a work in progress'', as part of which ''the best minds'' would be appointed as judges after cracking competitive exams held by the UPSC ''under the direction of the Supreme Court.

He also said that the government ''wished to give proper reservation to SCs, STs and OBCs'' which would make the judiciary more ''inclusive''.

Prasad also expressed satisfaction over the judiciary has risen to the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The total number of cases digitally heard across the country, till January 31, was a staggering 76.38 lakh. Of these 24.55 lakhs were heard at the various High Courts, another 51.83 lakhs at the district courts and 22,353 at the Apex Court.

''It is a matter of some assurance and appreciation'', he asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

61 Army personnel awarded gallantry, distinguished service medals in J-K

Commissioned into the army over a year before running into live action with infiltrating terrorists along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Captain Rahul Sharmas heroics have won him the prestigious Sena Medal.The 25-year-old wa...

Indian Air Force team wins All India Volleyball tournament

The Indian Air Force team from New Delhi defeated Secunderabad 3-2 in a thrilling final to win the All India Volleyball tournament here.Under the guidance of coach JWO Junior Warrant Officer Jaya Kumar VV, Indian Air Force won all their lea...

Single-phase poll in Bengal if BJP voted to power: Dilip Ghosh

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for raising questions over eight-phase assembly elections, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh Saturday said it was required because of the political violence unleashed by the ruling TMC, and ...

IndiGo to operate select domestic flights from T1 in Mumbai

Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday said that all its domestic flights having subset series 6E 5500 - 6E 5900 will be operated from Terminal-1 of the city airport here, starting March 10.All other flights, including 5000 series will continue ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021