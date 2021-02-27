Lawyer hacked to death over family feud

Lawyer hacked to death over family feudPTI | Hospet | Updated: 27-02-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 16:58 IST
A lawyer was hacked to death at the district court of Hospet in Vijayanagara district of Karnataka on Saturday morning allegedly over a family feud, police said.
T Venkatesh (48) was writing something when the assailant came with a machete and attacked the lawyer in the neck, killing him on the spot.
The accused Manoj N (21) has been arrested and a case of murder registered against him, the police added.
