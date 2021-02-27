Three arrested from Navi Mumbai for online shopping fraud

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested three persons, including an employee of an e-commerce company, for allegedly placing fake orders and stealing goods worth lakhs, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off about the fraud, the police on Friday raided the home of Vazid Shakil Momin, an employee with the e-commerce company, and arrested him, assistant commissioner of police (Vashi) Vinayak Vast said.

The police have also arrested two delivery agents identified as Sangpal More (29) and Jayant Ugle (27), the official said.

Investigations revealed that Momin allegedly ordered goods under fake addresses and when the items could not be delivered by delivery boys, he would take them home, he said.

The accused would later unpack the parcels and replace expensive items with soaps and other materials, before sending the courier back to the company, stating that the addresses could not be traced, it was stated.

The racket came to light when the company found many such undelivered parcels and lodged a complaint with the police, he said.

The police raided the accused's home and found 11 expensive mobile phones for which he could not produce any bills, the official said, adding that goods worth Rs 8.24 lakh were seized from the accused.

An offence under section 420 (cheating), of the IPC, has been registered against the accused with the Kopar Khairane police station and further probe is underway, it was stated.

