11 detained from Noida guest house over suspected sex racket

Eleven people, including four women, were detained on Saturday following a police raid at a Noida guest house, allegedly involved in running a prostitution racket, an official said.

The guest house is located in the residential Sector 12 where a joint team of the local Sector 24 police and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit carried out the raid after a tip-off, a police spokesperson said.

"The raid was carried out over information about a sex racket being run from the guest house. Bottles of beer and other alcoholic drinks, both empty and filled, were found in the guest house in large number besides other objectionable items," he said.

"Seven men and four women have been detained from the building for questioning and further legal proceedings are being carried out," the spokesperson said.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)