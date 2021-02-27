Raj governor appoints ex-HC judge as state lokayukta

Raj governor appoints ex-HC judge as state lokayuktaPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-02-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 18:58 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday appointed a former judge of the Rajasthan High Court as the state’s lokayukta.
“The governor issued a warrant on Saturday to appoint Justice (Retd) Pratap Krishna Lohra as the new Lokayukta of Rajasthan,” a release from the Rajbhawan said. The post of the Rajasthan’s Lokayukta was lying vacant.
